40,000 Worshippers Perform Friday Prayer At Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Occupied Jerusalem, Palestine: Thousands of worshippers performed the Friday prayer at the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque amid stringent military measures imposed by the Israeli occupation authority on the Mosque's gates.

The Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem estimated that roughly 40,000 worshippers performed the prayer at the Mosques courtyards, while several of those who were prevented from entering the Mosque, performed the prayer on Mujahideen Road near the Lions' Gate.

Since the start of the full Israeli aggression, the occupation soldiers

have mounted military measures at the gates of the Mosque and the Old City, and occasionally prevent Jerusalemites and Palestinians from the 1948 territories from entering the Mosque.