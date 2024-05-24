Minister Babayev: COP29 Agenda Goes Beyond Finance

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Nazrin Abdul Read more

At the COP29 presentation ceremony in Lachin, Mukhtar Babayev,Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources and designated presidentof COP29, outlined the expansive agenda for the upcomingconference, Azernews reports.

Beyond financial

matters, COP29 will address critical issuessuch as water management, land degradation, green agriculture, foodsecurity, health, and youth concerns, reflecting a comprehensiveapproach to global challenges.

Babayev underscored the centrality of finance as a key focusarea for COP29, acknowledging the complexities of negotiations,particularly concerning the expectations of developing countriesfor financial

support.

"It's not so easy, bargaining is difficult, especially when theexpectations of developing countries for this finance are veryhigh, it is necessary to find a suitable way. We must do our bestto bring them closer, and I think that there are some positivesignals from the parties. All countries now understand howimportant it is to unite their efforts and understand each other is important in order to find good results in Baku in 2024,"he emphasized.

Additionally, Babayev assured that there is ample time todevelop COP initiatives and expressed openness to discussions onvarious topics.

"That's why we are very open to discussing that with you. At thesame time, I'd like to give you some information about our calendarthis year. We're planning to go to Antigua, Barbuda to meet withthe least developed countries, the islands. I think we have a lotof questions that we're going to discuss with them. We plan toorganize several additional events there, as well as to introduceour country to the world, to show how we are ready to fulfill thisgreat program, this great commitment," he stressed.