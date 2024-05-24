(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="Money20/20 Europe Agenda Dives Deeper Into the Customer Universe of One' and the Future of Hyper-Personalization in Finance" data-link=" Europe Agenda Dives Deeper Into the Customer Universe of One' and the Future of Hyper-Personalization in Finance" class="whatsapp">Shar LONDON, UK - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 May 2024 - Money20/20 , the world's leading fintech show, and the place where money does business, unveils its dynamic agenda for its upcoming Europe show in Amsterdam, 4-6 June. The agenda will explore how advanced analytics and technologies can be used to anticipate customer behaviour and build hyper-personalised solutions that unlock a holistic financial ecosystem - a Customer Universe of One'.

Attracting thousands of companies and delegates, the show draws in the world's biggest banks, fintech players, VC firms, regulators, media

platforms, and innovators to discuss how hyper-personalization, fueled by advanced technologies, is poised to revolutionise the financial services industry and its profound implications for the future of commerce. C-suite executives from the world's biggest banks including HSBC, Deutsche Bank, and ING along with senior representatives from leading technology

companies, brands and fintechs including AWS, Visa, and Tiffany & Co are joining the Amsterdam show.

Scarlett Sieber, Money20/20's Chief Strategy and Growth Officer, emphasises the importance of the theme, stating, 'the rise of the 'Universe of One' represents a seismic shift in the financial landscape. It is not just about fancy technology

; it's about putting customers in control of their financial well-being and achieving their unique goals. Leaders who embrace this personalised future will not only win the market but also become catalysts for a more inclusive and dynamic financial ecosystem. Money20/20's agenda is designed to help regulators, entrepreneurs, and beyond to deliver a new era of financial empowerment and unlock growth.''

Through thought-provoking discussions, interactive sessions, and networking opportunities, Money20/20 will equip attendees with the knowledge and tools needed to unlock growth in this transformative era. Key sessions exploring this topic include:





How Telcos Are Bringing the Next Billion Users to Web3: David Palmer, Chief Product Officer of Vodafone and Omer Amsel, Head of Web3 at Fireblocks, will discuss how as Web3 technologies evolve, telecom companies are finding new opportunities across DeFi, NFTs, and Web3 wallets to establish the next iteration of the internet. Olta Andoni, General Counsel at Enclave Markets, will moderate the panel.

Europe's Biggest Banks Discuss AI and the Future of Technology

: Marnix van Stiphout, Board Member, COO, and CTO of AI for ING, and Joanne Hannaford, CIO of the Corporate Bank at Deutsche Bank, will offer a unique look at how these two European giants focus on moving towards the Customer Universe of One through a technology

lens. They will explore the challenges and opportunities facing Europe's retail and corporate banks.

The Rise of the CustoBot: Based on their landmark paper in the Journal of Digital Banking, Kirsty Rutter, Group Fintech Investment Director at Lloyds Banking Group and David Birch, Global Ambassador of Consult Hyperion will discuss the opportunities for fintechs arising from customers getting AI rather than banks and how this will revolutionise retail finance.

N=1 Personalisation: Possible or a Pipedream? Michelle Prance, CEO of Mettle at NatWest, and Charith Mendis, Head of Banking at Amazon

Web Services, examine the significance of client interactions, which drive 80% of banking revenues. They will scrutinise the feasibility of delivering tailored services to each individual (N=1), questioning whether it's merely a pipedream. Moving beyond theoretical discussions, they explore practical applications of personalization, including advancements in generative AI that shape the banking journey.

Everything, Everywhere, Instantly: Yasmin Ferdousbarin, Global Product Director for fintech at Just Eat Takeaway, Nicola Bettari, Director for Payments and Fintech at lastminute, and Nadja Bennett, Director of Strategic Accounts at TrueLayer, discuss how global giants are revolutionising real-time experiences in the digital age. Join them as they explore strategies to enhance payment acceptance, personalise user experiences, and anticipate consumer preferences. Hyper-Personalisation: Finding Neglected Customer and Merchant Niches: Lynda Strutton, CEO of Tribe Payments, will explore how data can be utilised to anticipate customer behaviour and build hyper-personalised solutions that will keep the clients of banks and merchants coming back for more.

The Money20/20 Europe agenda can be found here , while the lineup of confirmed speakers can be found here .Media who would like to attend Money20/20 Europe can register for a complimentary press pass here .Hashtag: #fintech #payments

Money20/20

Launched by industry insiders in 2012, Money20/20 has rapidly become the heartbeat of the global fintech ecosystem. Over the last decade, the most innovative, fast-moving ideas and companies have driven their growth on our platform. Mastercard, Wise, J.P. Morgan, SHIELD, Convera, Stripe, Google, VISA, Adyen, and more make transformational deals and raise their global profile with us. Money20/20 attracts leaders from the world's greatest banks, payments companies, VC firms, regulators and media

platforms: convening to cut industry-shaping deals, build world-changing partnerships and unlock future-defining opportunities in Amsterdam (4-6 June 2024), Las Vegas (27-30 October 2024)and in Bangkok (22-24 April 2025).

Money20/20 also recently launched Twentyfold, a Digital Intelligence product containing the deepest and widest repository of fintech startup data in the world. Money20/20 is where the world's fintech leaders convene to grow their businesses. Money20/20 is part of Ascential plc. Follow Money20/20 on X and LinkedIn for show developments and updates. We're Where Money Does Business.

