Mclaren Formula 1 Team, 2024 Monaco Grand Prix Special Senna Design In Collaboration With OKX

(MENAFN- B2Press) MONACO – The McLaren Formula 1 Team announced today that they will feature a special livery inspired by Ayrton Senna on their cars for the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix.

In collaboration with Senna Global and McLaren Racing's official partner, OKX, the special event“OKX Proudly Presents: McLaren SENNA” honors Senna's incredible racing legacy. Thirty years after his passing, this special livery pays tribute to Senna's impact on McLaren and Formula 1, celebrating his life. The livery, inspired by Senna's iconic helmet, features a vibrant yellow, green, and blue color scheme and will adorn the MCL38 cars during the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix weekend.

Senna, McLaren's most successful driver, raced for the team from 1988-1993, winning 35 out of his 41 Grand Prix victories and securing three Drivers' Championships and four Constructors' Championships during his time in Woking. Monaco holds a special significance for Senna fans, as he won an impressive six victories there, including five consecutive wins from 1989-1993, earning him the title“King of Monaco.” This legacy makes the Circuit de Monaco particularly meaningful for the team.

McLaren Automotive also introduced a special design of the McLaren Senna road car in honor of Ayrton Senna's legacy. Named Senna Sempre, this special McLaren Senna blends the Formula 1 appearance with similar design elements. Designed by McLaren Special Operations and hand-painted, the special livery features the yellow, green, and blue color scheme inspired by Ayrton's helmet, with meticulously detailed portraits of Ayrton drawn using a dot matrix technique. The design includes other elements paying homage to Senna.

The team will also use Senna-inspired kits for the weekend, with both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri wearing special design overalls. Fans can support the event honoring Senna by accessing an exclusive range of products inspired by Senna and the McLaren team's colors and look from his era. The Senna x Monaco series will be available for purchase from the McLaren Store.

OKX, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 technology company and the main partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team, continues to support unique interactions and fan experiences worldwide with exciting opportunities, innovative products, and events since the start of their partnership. OKX will stand by the McLaren Formula 1 team in this special event celebrating Ayrton Senna's life, as they did with the limited-edition Stealth Mode livery showcased at the Singapore Grand Prix.

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown commented on this special event:

“As a team, we are proud to honor and commemorate Ayrton Senna's extraordinary life and racing legacy with this special McLaren design. Senna is remembered as the greatest legend in Formula 1 and McLaren's most decorated driver. His impact on McLaren goes beyond his race records, encompassing his presence within the team and the legacy he has left with us. It is a great honor for the team to race in his green, yellow, and blue colors on a track where he achieved many successes.

Working on the 'OKX Proudly Presents: McLaren SENNA' event with Senna Global, our Official Presentation Partner OKX, and our colleagues at McLaren Automotive is a great pleasure for us. As this year marks the 30th anniversary of Senna's passing, we chose to commemorate and honor his life on a track he loved and excelled at-Monaco. We are eager to race this weekend with this meaningful and vibrant design.”

Haider Rafique, Chief Marketing Officer at OKX, stated:

“With our collaboration on the special Senna livery for the Monaco Grand Prix, we not only honor Ayrton Senna but also celebrate his unique legacy and profound impact on the racing world and McLaren. Senna inspired a generation, and at OKX, we aim to bridge his legacy with the younger generation. That's why we wanted to be part of this initiative, which not only pays tribute to this great racing legend but also ensures that Senna's legacy continues to resonate among fans and participants alike, creating a living tribute.”

Bianca Senna from Senna Global added:

“It is an honor for us to commemorate Ayrton with this special livery design in collaboration with McLaren Racing and McLaren Automotive. Using his iconic colors on both cars is a unique way to honor Ayrton's life and legacy. McLaren meant a lot to him, and they achieved many successes together that are still remembered by many today. Seeing the cars race at Monaco, a track that brought him great joy and significant victories, will be very special and meaningful.”

