International Collaboration Strengthens As ICMEI Hosts South Korean Delegation

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) recently hosted a distinguished delegation from South Korea, comprising representatives from Seoul, Busan, and other major cities. The delegates represented various sectors, including sports, education, and fashion, highlighting the diverse areas of potential collaboration between South Korea and India.



A productive discussion was led by Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of ICMEI and AAFT, focusing on the generation of new business opportunities and strengthening cultural ties. This meeting marks a significant step forward in the collaborative efforts under the Indo Korea Film and Cultural Forum, which has been actively promoting bilateral relations through various programs, delegations, and Memoranda of Understanding.



The Indo Korea Film and Cultural Forum remains a pivotal platform in enhancing the cultural and business exchange between the two nations, driven by ICMEI's commitment to fostering international relationships. This event underscores the vibrant partnership and mutual respect between South Korea and India, promising continued growth and shared successes in their future endeavours.



