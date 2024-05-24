Most Israelis Dislike Netanyahu But Back His Gaza War

Masada. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

As a ceremonial text used during the Jewish holiday of Passover says,“Each and every generation they rise up against us to destroy us .”

The Masada syndrome had been less pronounced among most Israelis in recent decades. This is partially because, up until recently, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has been relatively muted since the second intifada , a violent uprising by Palestinians in the early 2000s. Israel also signed peace treaties with Arab countries including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco over the past several years.

The October attacks

resulted in widespread national trauma and pushed many Israelis to re-adopt the Masada mentality .

The global response to October 7 is another important factor that pushed many Israelis to retreat to old feelings of persecution and a perceived need for self-defense.

While the United States, the United Kingdom and France expressed strong support for Israel shortly after October 7, other countries , like Russia and China, did not condemn the Hamas attacks

.

It also took United Nations experts about five months to recognize the systematic sexual violence committed on October 7 .

Further isolating Israelis was their widespread denial that Israel is committing war crimes , as the International Criminal Court recently alleged in a request for arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Israel's defense minister, Yoav Gallant . Some Israelis have also questioned the accuracy of information about civilian death tolls in Gaza.

Most Israelis see these allegations of genocide as an example of global bias against Israel and as a new form of antisemitism.

Netanyahu has exploited these feelings of persecution to both legitimize Israel's war in Gaza and to downplay any criticism of his own leadership.

Since the beginning of the war in Gaza, polls

consistently reflect Israelis' declining support for the conservative political parties that make up Netanyahu's ruling coalition .

A May 2024 poll shows that if elections

were held today, Netanyahu's party would lose almost 40% of the seats it has in the Israeli Parliament. The same poll also found that just 35% of Israelis think that Netanyahu is fit to be a prime minister.

In January, just 15% of Israelis thought Netanyahu should stay in office .

Several factors help explain Israelis' overall support for Netanyahu's policies in Gaza, but their growing distrust of him as a politician and leader.

First, most Israelis blame Netanyahu's government

for October 7 . They see Netanyahu as primarily responsible for the fact that Israel did not address Hamas' strengthening military capabilities in the past decade, including its creation of underground tunnels in Gaza.

There are also damaging issues that predate October 7. Netanyahu has tried to undermine the independence of the country's judicial branch and passed legislation in 2023 that limited courts' judicial review powers over legislation and government

policies. This sparked widespread protests in Israel .

Israelis are also concerned that Netanyahu's approach to the war – and inability to reach a hostage deal or agree to some kind of cease-fire – may be affected by his desire to stay in power. Netanyahu is facing several corruption-related charges and wants to delay these criminal trials – his defense team has said that the war leaves him with little time to attend the trials. Netanyahu also wants to appease his radical right-wing supporters, who want the war to continue.