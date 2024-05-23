JAF Carries Out Three More Airdrops Into Southern Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordanian Armed Forces–Arab Army (JAF) said on Thursday it carried out three airdrops to the southern of the Gaza Strip in cooperation with other countries.

JAF said that the airdrops were carried out in response to the humanitarian duty and as part of the ongoing efforts of Jordan to support the steadfastness of the Palestinians and alleviate the repercussions of the Israeli aggression on Gaza, an army

statement said.

The operation involved the participation of one aircraft from the Royal Jordanian Air Force, one from Egypt, and one from Germany.

JAF reiterated that it is continuing to send humanitarian and medical supplies to war-torn Gaza via the air bridge it has established for that purpose, whether by flights from Marka Airport towards Egypt's El Arish International Airport, airdrops of aid into the Strip, or land convoys.

This endeavour is part of Jordan's continuous efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinians in the besieged strip and support them in light of the difficult circumstances imposed by the Israeli aggression on Gaza since October 7th.

The JAF also said that the army

has so far conducted 97 airdrops since the start of the Israeli war on the besieged Gaza Strip, in addition to 250 airdrops that were carried out in cooperation with other countries.