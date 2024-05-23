Hong Kong Spot Ethereum Etfs Eye Staking

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) Hong Kong's spot Ethereum

ETF

landscape is poised to break new ground following recent authorities' deliberations about implementing the Ethereum

staking feature.

SFC Proposes Ethereum Staking to ETF Issuers

According to a Thursday report from Bloomberg, Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) is in talks with Ethereum

ETF

issuers in the region to add support for Ethereum

staking services.

This move signals a relentless effort to simplify access to crypto

services in the region. Its bid to expand its Ethereum

ETF

products comes only a few weeks after the launch of Hong Kong's first crypto

ETF

s.

U.S. versus Hong Kong's ETF Appeal

While the U.S. SEC has yet to approve proposals on the issuance of Ethereum

ETF

, Hong Kong's potential to take its Ethereum

ETF

services to a new level surprises many.

This has generated debates within the crypto

ecosystem about whether Hong Kong will outperform the U.S. regarding crypto

ETF

offerings, thereby establishing itself as the world's largest hub for crypto

services. In addition, Hong Kong emerged as the first country to approve a spot ETH

ETF

ahead of the U.S.

Nonetheless, it is essential to note that although the U.S. SEC has shown potential for a spot Ethereum

ETF

regulatory approval in the region, it is not considering implementing the Ethereum

staking feature.

While Hong Kong's spot Ethereum

ETF

decisions propel it for further advancement, it appears far behind the U.S. in the crypto

ETF

landscape. Recent reports have revealed that Bitcoin

ETF

issuers in the region face low ETF

demands compared to the U.S. spot Bitcoin

ETF

issuers. Furthermore, Hong Kong's six spot bitcoin

and ether exchange-traded funds ( ETF

s) recorded the most significant net outflows since their launch last week.

Ethereum

