Shah Rukh Khan Admitted To Ahmedabad Hospital Due To Heat Stroke

(MENAFN- NewsIn) May 23 (NDTV) – Bollywood superstar ShahRukhKhan

has been admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad after suffering a heat stroke. The actor

was in Ahmedabad to watch the Indian PremierLeague

(IPL) match between his Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday.

“The actor

was suffering from dehydration amid a high temperature of 45-degree Celcius in Ahmedabad. He is under medical observation, although his health

is stable. Security has been tightened around the hospital,” news agency IANS reported, quoting sources.

The actor

's dear friend and actress

Juhi Chawla visited the actor

at the hospital. An official statement from the hospital is expected soon, news agency IANS reported.



ShahRukhKhan

, co-owner of IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), celebrated the team's triumph on Tuesday night with a lap of honour at the Narendra Modi Stadium

in Ahmedabad.

Accompanied by his children, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan, ShahRukhKhan

greeted the audience following KKR's impressive win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), which secured their place in the IPL 2024 finals.

The official Instagram pages of KKR and the Indian PremierLeague

(IPL) shared pictures and videos of the family's celebratory walk. SRK chants filled the stadium, and Shah Rukh delighted fans with his iconic open-arms pose.

KKR's official Instagram page shared snapshots of ShahRukhKhan

thanking fans, captioning them with,“Our lucky charm, our King Khan!”

