Jordan's Strategic Position Highlighted At Arab Land Transport Federation Meeting

Amman, May 23 (Petra) Minister
of Transport Wissam Tahtamouni underlined the importance of leveraging Jordan's strategic location in the transport
sector and reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to facilitating investment
procedures in logistics and exchanging expertise in land transport
.
During her patronage of the General Assembly and Board of Directors meetings of the Arab Land Transport Federation, held in Amman on Thursday, Tahtamouni highlighted the necessity for Arab transport
sectors to coordinate efforts, overcome transport
challenges, and benefit from shared experiences.
The meeting was attended by the Federation's Secretary-General and former Minister
of Transport, Malek Haddad, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Arab Federation, Khaled Hogail, and the Head of the Arab Federations Department in the Council of Arab Economic Unity, Rawan Fakhoury.
Tahtamouni stressed the significance of these meetings in fostering understandings that promote pan-Arab cooperation, enhance the private sector's role in land transport
, and facilitate the smooth exchange of goods and intra-trade by easing the movement of people and goods between Arab countries.
She commended the Arab Federation for Land Transport's initiatives to improve the transport
sector across the Arab world, modernize, and simplify customs
procedures. She noted the upcoming activation of a new application, supported by the Council of Arab Transport Minister
s, which will facilitate inter-city trade and passenger movement between Arab countries.
Haddad remarked that such meetings help align perspectives among land transport
companies in the Arab world. He underscored that the Arab Federation for Land Transport serves as an umbrella organization aimed at exchanging information and streamlining procedures to activate joint Arab efforts.
Hogail praised the steps taken by Jordan and the Ministry
of Transport, especially the proposed projects outlined in the Economic Modernization Vision and the Transport Policy Committee.
Participants discussed enhancing the private sector's role in advancing the Arab transport
sector, cooperation mechanisms, and submitting a memorandum with the Federation's recommendations and decisions through the Council of Arab Economic Unity to the Council of Arab Minister
s of Transport.
The Arab Federation for Land Transport is a specialized Arab body focused on developing, organizing, and integrating the land transport
sector in the Arab world. Established by the Council of Arab Economic Unity in 1976, it includes various Arab bodies, institutions, establishments, associations, and companies from the public, private, mixed, and cooperative sectors.
The Federation operates within the framework of the Council of Arab Economic Unity and holds observer status in the Council of Arab Minister
s of Transport and the Arab Minister
ial Council for Tourism, with its general secretariat based permanently in Amman.
