Jordan, Oman Sign Mou To Enhance Joint Investment Opportunities

Amman, May 23 (Petra) - Ezzedine Kanakrieh, President of the Social Security Investment Fund (SSIF), the investment
arm of the Social Security Corporation (SSC), and Abdul Salam Murshidi, head of the Omani Investment Authority, signed a memorandum of understanding on Thursday to enhance joint investment
opportunities in key sectors in both countries and to establish a Jordanian-Omani company for this purpose.
Kanakrieh stated that the memorandum reflects the royal visions of His Majesty King Abdullah II and His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, aligning with the Kingdom's celebrations of the 78th Independence Day and the Silver Jubilee.
Kanakria emphasized the significance of this partnership in enhancing economic stability and addressing economic challenges in the region.
He added that this collaboration would be a cornerstone for launching major projects through the establishment of a Jordanian-Omani company, aimed at developing infrastructure, achieving food security, and promoting sustainable energy, which are top priorities for both nations.
The memorandum aims to boost joint investment
s in various fields, including information and communications technology, food and agriculture, pharmaceuticals and medical supplies, energy, mining, tourism, and logistics services, among other vital sectors. It also includes the exchange of expertise between the two parties.
Murshidi expressed optimism about the strategic partnership, noting that it would enhance Arab economic cooperation. He pointed out that the Omani agency had recently sent a team to Jordan to explore potential sectors for collaboration.
The memorandum, he stated, formalizes the relationship between the agency and the investment
fund to advance cooperation in drug security, food, and mining sectors.
He also highlighted ongoing discussions in the field of real estate development and the possibility of establishing a direct shipping line between the Jordanian port of Aqaba and ports in Oman.
