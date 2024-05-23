Radhika Madan Wishes To Keep 'Spark & Innocence' Of Her 'Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video' Character Intact

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) Actress Radhika Madan, who essayed the titular character in the mystery film

'Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video' opened up on how the movie made them introspect themselves a lot and wants to keep the 'spark and innocence' of her role intact in herself.

Talking to IANS, Radhika shared one takeaway from her character Sajini.

She said: "I really feel sad for Sajini. But the takeaway would be not to lose your spark or your innocence for society. It's very important that you are right in your own eyes, and trust your gut."

"One should not live on external validation. So, I will try to keep Sajini's spark and innocence intact in me," Radhika told IANS.

On one memory from the shoot of the movie, Radhika, who last featured in 'Kacchey Limbu', shared: "Every scene has made us introspect a lot. Not just me, but the director, the people on set, the co-actors. I think every scene was filled with introspection."

"You don't think about yourself and usually think about your role, but this movie makes you question how you view yourself. And whether I can give judgement to myself or not," added Radhika.

Directed by Mikhil Musale, the film

unfolds the tale of Sajini Shinde (Radhika) whose life is completely devastated by one viral

video. The movie delves into the life of the school teacher who finds herself to be helpless in the middle of an unfortunate situation and the mysterious story that unravels Sajini's truth.

It also stars Nimrat Kaur, Bhagyashree, Subodh Bhave, Soham Majumdar, and Sumeet Vyas.

The movie will premiere on &xplorHD on May 25.