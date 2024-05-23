Jeremy Renner Recalls How His Muscle Memory Kicked In During 'The Mayor Of Kingstown' Action Scenes

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, May 23 (IANS) Hollywood star Jeremy Renner is back doing stunts after he nearly died in a snow-plough accident. The actor

said that his muscle memory kicked in during the shooting of action sequences.

The 53-year-old actor

, who suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries when he was crushed by the 14,000-pound vehicle in January 2023, didn't expect to be shooting action scenes again, reports 'Female First UK'.

However, he's got stuck in during filming of the upcoming third season of his show 'The Mayor of Kingstown' and expects to be fitter than ever in the coming months.

During an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', the host asked the 'Avengers: Endgame' actor

if he was "back up to 100 per cent", to which he replied: "I don't know what that is. But I expect to be, like, 150 per cent by maybe the end of the year.”

He further mentioned, quoted by 'Female First UK':“And doing stunts was like not on the docket for me because I was barely kind of walking around. But you know I went up and just said 'I'll just try it' and put on these tennis shoes. Let me try it. Muscle memory just kind of happened.”

Jeremy admitted he wasn't "confident" in performing the stunts, but was pleased to have "got it done".

The actor

added that performing the stunts was another sign he was "moving forward" from his accident.

He said: "It's moving forward. And it's always nice to get a little pat on the back of progress, right? And progress is great fuel to keep progressing.”