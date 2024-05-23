DHL group launches electric vehicle center of excellence in Shanghai

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, DHL Group unveiled its latest initiative in the realm of electric vehicles (EVs) with the establishment of a center of excellence in Shanghai, China. This strategic move aims to cater to the growing demand for integrated logistics services surrounding EV products, including batteries, motors, and charging infrastructure, all manufactured within China. Notably, this marks DHL's inaugural EV logistics center in China, complementing similar facilities established in countries such as Indonesia, Mexico, and the United Arab Emirates.



The newly inaugurated center in Shanghai is poised to offer comprehensive logistics solutions tailored specifically for both complete EVs and their constituent parts, including batteries. These services encompass a spectrum of offerings ranging from storage facilities to domestic pick-up services and certified transportation solutions, facilitating seamless imports and exports on a national scale. Moreover, the center boasts a compliant, international intermodal transport network designed to accommodate the transportation needs of batteries and complete EVs, ensuring adherence to regulatory standards and industry best practices.



In addition to its core operations, the Shanghai center will oversee the establishment of more than 50 warehouses and distribution facilities across key Chinese cities. These facilities will serve as pivotal hubs for the storage and management of imports and exports, catering to the intricate logistics requirements associated with EV components, batteries, and complete vehicles.



DHL's global footprint positions it as a formidable ally for Chinese EV enterprises seeking to expand their presence in the international market. With the inauguration of the Shanghai center, DHL aims to solidify its status as the preferred logistics partner for businesses venturing into the global arena. Niki Frank, CEO of DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific, underscored the company's commitment to supporting customers in their quest for international growth, reaffirming DHL's dedication to facilitating seamless logistics operations within the EV ecosystem.

MENAFN23052024000045015839ID1108248833