Aayushi Bhave Describes Her Role In Supernatural Thriller ‘10:29 Ki Aakhri Dastak’ As 'Peeling An Onion'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) Aayushi Bhave, who will be portraying Bindu in the upcoming supernatural thriller '10:29 Ki Aakhri Dastak', shared that playing this role is like peeling an onion, as the audience will get to see many layers of this mysterious yet intriguing character with each episode.

Speaking about her role, Aayushi expressed her excitement and shared her insights into the character.

The actress said: "The show is very interesting, and my character is very different from what I've portrayed before. My role as Bindu is that of an interesting woman, she is very lively and quirky as well, and I feel just like peeling an onion, the audience will get to see many layers of this mysterious yet intriguing character with each episode."

"This is going to be very interesting, as Bindu's character is central to the show's narrative, covered in mystery and complexity," she added.

The show promises to deliver spine-chilling suspense and intriguing plot twists.

It will soon air on Star Bharat.