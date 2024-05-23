Green initiatives affect developing countries

(MENAFN) In recent years, an increasing number of landscapes in developing nations have undergone transformation through green initiatives, ranging from the establishment of wind farms to large-scale reforestation efforts. These endeavors represent a crucial component of global strategies aimed at combatting the climate crisis. However, amidst the commendable environmental objectives lie concerns raised by researchers regarding a phenomenon termed "green grabbing." This term encapsulates the widescale acquisition of land for ostensibly eco-friendly purposes, often at the expense of local communities.



Two recently published research papers delve into this multifaceted issue, shedding light on its intricacies and implications. The first paper, featured in the journal Nature Sustainability, focuses on the phenomenon of land grabbing for renewable energy investments in Brazil. It underscores the varying degrees of legality surrounding land acquisition and utilization within the country.



One glaring aspect highlighted by the research is the absence of formal legal rights for many communities who have historically utilized the land, often for grazing their livestock. Instances have been documented where third parties have obtained legal rights to land without adequate compensation being extended to affected local communities.



Michael Klingler, co-author of the paper and affiliated with the Vienna University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences, emphasizes the profound impact observed during field research conducted in Brazil. He recounts visiting numerous communities that had been stripped of their rights or access to land they had relied upon for generations.



Klingler's insights underscore a crucial point: while there is an undeniable urgency to transition towards sustainable energy sources to mitigate the effects of climate change, such initiatives should not come at the expense of the rights and well-being of indigenous communities. Thus, the research serves as a poignant reminder of the need for developers, clients, and investors involved in green projects to navigate the complex intersection of environmental objectives and social justice considerations with utmost diligence and sensitivity.

