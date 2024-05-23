Abdallat: Jordan Exemplifies Leadership In Democracy, Social Justice Under His Majesty The King

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 23 (Petra) -- Director of the Human Rights Unit in the Prime Minister's Office, Dr. Khalil Abdallat highlighted the Kingdom's achievements under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II in fostering democracy, freedom, and social justice.He emphasized that Jordan serves as a pioneering model at both regional and international levels.Dr. Abdallat's remarks were made during the opening of the regional conference on "Empowering the MENA Region's Civil Society: Principles and Tools of Freedom", organized by the Liberal Freedom Network (AHLN) in partnership with the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom- MENA, VVD, and SILC.The conference aims to highlight Jordan's tangible progress in various fields by strengthening the principles of state institutions and the rule of law, respecting pluralism and diversity, and enhancing the roles of women and youth.Abdallat highlighted Jordan's strategic location and its role in establishing a global model, stressing the importance of partnerships, modernizing political and economic systems, and adopting a human rights-based approach.He noted the government's issuance of national legislation and policies, including amendments to the election law, the political parties law, and the cybercrime law, which have contributed to the development of Jordan's reform system.He also pointed out the government's efforts to issue a national youth strategy, increase women's participation in decision-making, and empower them politically, economically, and socially. This includes the national plan to implement Security Council Resolution 1325 and the activation of youth roles under Security Council Resolution 2250.Abdallat commended civil society institutions as vital contributors to decision-making in Jordan. He affirmed that under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II and His Highness the Crown Prince, Jordan remains committed to consolidating democracy, freedom, and social justice, solidifying its position as a model in the Arab region and beyond.J?rg Dehnert, Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa at the Friedrich Naumann Foundation, described the Foundation as a liberal organization promoting freedom, democracy, human rights, the rule of law, market economy, and globalization in the region.He highlighted the Foundation's efforts in promoting human rights, empowering women, and strengthening the market economy across its offices in Rabat, Tunis, Jerusalem, Beirut, Cairo, and Amman, with a primary focus on youth.Dehnert expressed appreciation for Her Majesty the Queen's initiatives to promote democracy and encourage political engagement among citizens. He also praised the cooperation with government institutions, particularly the Human Rights Unit in the Prime Minister's Office, the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation, and the Al Salam Police Center.Mirna Mneimneh, President of the Al Hurriya Liberal Network (AHLN), stated that the conference is a crucial step in educating young people in the Middle East and North Africa about basic freedoms and human rights and addressing the challenges they face.She noted that the network aims to equip them with the necessary tools to implement the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda in their countries and the region.Mneimneh highlighted the conference's focus on women's roles in political, electoral, and societal fields, the challenges they encounter, and ways to overcome them. She mentioned the launch of the WOMENA initiative in politics, "From Motivation to Power," as one of the network's significant achievements.She expressed the network's intention to hold more purposeful conferences and workshops, appreciating Jordan's efforts in hosting the network's work and its continued support.Sandra Fors, Middle East and North Africa Program Officer at Liberal International, commended Jordan's efforts in promoting freedoms and hosting the conference, viewing it as an opportunity to achieve development and justice goals. She praised the Human Rights Unit's commitment to advancing its human rights tools.