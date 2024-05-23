Two Wounded As Russians Strike 17 Settlements In Kherson Region Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army attacked 17 settlements in Ukraine's southern Kherson region on Wednesday, May 22, wounding two people.
Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
According to him, Russian forces shelled Antonivka, Zelenivka, Prydniprovske, Stanislav, Bilozerka, Veletenske, Ivanivka, Tokarivka, Oleksandrivka, Olhivka, Zolota Balka, Zmiivka, Tiahynka, Mykolaivka, Mykhailivka, Burhunka and Kherson. Read also:
Russian army kills one, wounds four residents of Donetsk region over past day
Enemy forces also hit the Vysokopillia community with a missile and struck the Beryslav and Kherson districts with guided aerial bombs.
Five private houses were damaged. A cell tower, an industrial enterprise and a private car were hit.
MENAFN23052024000193011044ID1108248722
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.