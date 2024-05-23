Two Wounded As Russians Strike 17 Settlements In Kherson Region Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army attacked 17 settlements in Ukraine's southern Kherson region on Wednesday, May 22, wounding two people.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, Russian forces shelled Antonivka, Zelenivka, Prydniprovske, Stanislav, Bilozerka, Veletenske, Ivanivka, Tokarivka, Oleksandrivka, Olhivka, Zolota Balka, Zmiivka, Tiahynka, Mykolaivka, Mykhailivka, Burhunka and Kherson.

Enemy forces also hit the Vysokopillia community with a missile and struck the Beryslav and Kherson districts with guided aerial bombs.

Five private houses were damaged. A cell tower, an industrial enterprise and a private car were hit.