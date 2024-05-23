Beer, Soft Drinks Production Plant To Be Established In Azerbaijan's Gabala

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

A Joint Participation Agreement on the establishment of a beerand soft drinks production plant in Gabala has been signed, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani EconomyMinistry.

The Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, met with therepresentatives of Georgian Beer Company LLC, Tsezar Chocheli,Shalva Chochelli, and Gocha Darchiashvili, and discussed theprospects of bilateral cooperation development.

During the meeting, a Joint Participation Agreement was signedbetween Azerbaijan Investment Company OJSC and the founder ofGeorgian Beer Company Ltd on the construction of a new factory forthe production of licenced premium beer brands, local brand beer,and soft drinks using advanced international technologies inAzerbaijan's Gabala district.

The plan is expected to have an annual production capacity of140 million liters and create about 300 new jobs.