Vivatech's 8Th Edition Launches In Paris

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo event By Mohammad Al-Otaibi

PARIS, May 23 (KUNA) -- The eighth edition of the VivaTech 2024 exhibition held at Porte de Versailles in Paris; one of the most prominent international venues in the field of Artificial Intelligence applications and sustainable technology, launched on Wednesday.

The City of Light has quickly become a hub for AI international events, attracting inventors eager to explore latest developments in the booming technology.

The exhibition includes live presentations, discussions and educational workshops that provid participants with the opportunity to learn and interact with latest innovations.

It is expected to attract 150,000 visitors, with more than 11,000 representatives from different startups participating with at least 2,500 investors from 120 countries.

The annual exhibition reflects Paris's commitment to enhancing its role as an AI global center. (end) mao