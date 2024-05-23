Korea Tourism Organization Opens Its First Representative Office In Riyadh

(MENAFN- Asdaf News)





In a strategic move aimed at expanding its presence in the Middle East and fostering stronger ties with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) has announced the opening of its inaugural representative office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

This milestone marks a significant step in South Korea's efforts to tap into the Saudi market following a favorable annual tourism performance with international tourists, and a recent considerable growth rate in tourism from Saudi Arabia and the GCC countries.

Appointed as the marketing and PR representative for Korea Tourism Organization in Saudi Arabia, AVIAREPS, a prominent global leader in tourism, aviation, hospitality representation, and communications boasting a network of 70 offices across 65 countries, will spearhead efforts to raise awareness about South Korea as an ideal travel destination for Saudi travellers looking for a fantastic holiday destination with the greatest allure in culture, cuisine and cost. In addition to that, the new office will educate travel agents on the destination, and expand the inclusion of South Korea in Saudi Arabia's tour operators' portfolios.

With ambitious goals aimed at increasing visitor numbers from Saudi Arabia and the wider region, boosting spending, and extending stays, both organizations are poised to contribute to the growth of international arrivals from Saudi Arabia and the Gulf countries.

The timing of this partnership couldn't be more opportune for South Korea's travel industry; following a remarkable rebound in foreign tourism in 2023, with numbers reaching 63% of pre-COVID levels.

“Korea Tourism Organization, in partnership with governmental bodies and tourism stakeholders in Korea, is fully dedicated to enriching the tourism landscape and the industry's offerings for Saudi travellers, as well as for Saudi-based travel agents and outbound tour operators,”

“With its family-friendly ambiance, and unmatched experiences Korea is always ready to warmly welcomes visitors from Saudi Arabia from the moment they step foot until the time they bid adieu at the airport,”

“Recognizing AVIAREPS' remarkable expertise and extensive experience in the travel industry, we have selected them as our perfect partner for collaboration in the Middle East.”

As South Korea continues its quest to attract global travellers, AVIAREPS will leverage its expertise, regional presence, and innovative strategies to implement a comprehensive marketing and PR and campaigns aimed at driving demand in Saudi Arabia.

“With unique family travel packages and a particular resonance among the adventurous youth, Korea is poised to become the preferred destination for both families and young travellers alike; offering extraordinary adventures and delightful stays for all,”

“Our dedicated teams in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East are implementing a comprehensive marketing strategy and PR campaigns to further fuel the growing interest in Korea. Our focus lies in spotlighting exclusivity, opulence, and premium experiences - perfectly aligned with the discerning taste and aspirations of the Saudi traveller.”

