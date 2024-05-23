Musk's neurotechnology venture Neuralink granted permission by US health regulator to implement brain chip in second patient

(MENAFN) According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, Elon Musk's neurotechnology venture Neuralink has been granted permission by the United States health regulator to proceed with implanting a brain chip in a second patient. Despite encountering issues with the first test subject, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized Neuralink to conduct a trial with modifications to the procedure.



The approval comes after Neuralink proposed solutions to rectify problems encountered during the initial trial, paving the way for further advancements in brain-computer interface technology. The brain chip, named Telepathy, made headlines last February when it was successfully implanted in 30-year-old quadriplegic Noland Arbaugh. Arbaugh was able to control a computer mouse using his thoughts, demonstrating the potential of the innovative technology with "no ill effects," as stated by Neuralink.



The surgical procedure involved the use of a specially designed robot to place the quarter-sized chip, along with ultra-thin flexible threads, in the area of the brain responsible for controlling movement intention. These threads enabled the recording and wireless transmission of brain signals to an app, which decoded the user's intentions.



Despite the initial success, Neuralink faced setbacks when it was revealed that tiny wires implanted in the first patient's brain had been pulled out of position. Reuters reported that this issue was identified during animal testing, where the thinner-than-human-hair wires could retract along with the electrodes used for reading brain signals.



To address these challenges, Neuralink plans to implant the chip deeper into the brain of the second patient, aiming to prevent retraction and ensure more stable functionality. The modification underscores Neuralink's commitment to advancing brain-computer interface technology and overcoming technical hurdles in pursuit of its ambitious goals.



As Neuralink continues to push the boundaries of neuroscience and engineering, the approval for a second implantation marks another milestone in the quest to harness the potential of brain-chip interfaces for medical and technological innovation.

