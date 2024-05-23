(MENAFN) In a recent interview, former United States diplomat Victoria Nuland has voiced concerns over the potential official deployment of Western instructors to Ukraine, cautioning against the move as it could exacerbate tensions with Russia. Nuland, who previously served as the United States ambassador to NATO and played a pivotal role in shaping American policy towards Ukraine, emphasized the risks associated with such a deployment amidst the ongoing conflict in the region.



Amid reports of Kiev's request for assistance from the United States and NATO in training new recruits within Ukrainian territory, Nuland highlighted the challenges posed by Russia's renewed offensive, making it difficult for Ukrainian troops to undergo training abroad. While acknowledging the necessity of bolstering Ukraine's military capabilities, Nuland underscored the potential consequences of establishing NATO training bases within Ukrainian borders.



Expressing her apprehension, Nuland warned that such bases could become prime targets for Russian aggression, potentially escalating the conflict and prompting further aggression from President Vladimir Putin. She argued that while assistance and advice could be provided within Ukraine, it would be prudent to conduct the majority of training outside of the country to mitigate the risk of direct confrontation with Russian forces.



The White House's stance on deploying American troops, even in an instructional capacity, has remained firm, with repeated assertions that such a move is not on the table. Nuland echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the importance of strategic decision-making in navigating the delicate geopolitical landscape of the region.



As tensions continue to simmer in Eastern Europe, Nuland's remarks serve as a sobering reminder of the complexities involved in providing military assistance to Ukraine while avoiding actions that could further escalate the conflict. With the situation on the ground evolving rapidly, policymakers are faced with the challenge of balancing support for Ukraine's sovereignty with the imperative to prevent a wider conflagration in the region.

