(MENAFN) In a strongly-worded address to the United Nations Security Council, Chinese Deputy Ambassador Geng Shuang denounced what he characterized as deliberate attempts by the United States to protract the Ukraine conflict for its own gain, while simultaneously maligning China with baseless accusations. Shuang's remarks came during a session focused on the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, where he refuted United States assertions alleging Chinese involvement in supplying weapons components to Russia, deeming them "groundless" and "totally unacceptable."



Emphasizing China's non-involvement in the Ukraine crisis, Shuang underscored that his country neither initiated nor participated in the conflict, nor supplied lethal weapons to any party involved. In stark contrast, he accused the United States of deliberately perpetuating the conflict for its own benefit, contrasting China's consistent advocacy for a ceasefire and diplomatic resolution.



Shuang further cautioned against the escalation of hostilities in Ukraine, attributing the prolonged conflict to the substantial influx of weapons and ammunition, supplied by the United States and its allies to Kiev. In contrast to the militaristic approach adopted by some actors, Shuang reiterated China's steadfast commitment to seeking a peaceful resolution to the crisis.



In addition to addressing the Ukraine conflict, Shuang rebuked United States and European Union sanctions imposed on Chinese companies engaged in business with Russia, dismissing them as unilateral and illegitimate. By challenging the validity of these sanctions, China reaffirmed its stance on upholding international legality and sovereignty in matters of economic relations.



In light of these developments, Shuang's remarks underscored China's determination to uphold diplomatic principles and advocate for peaceful conflict resolution in the face of escalating tensions in Ukraine. As geopolitical dynamics continue to evolve, China's position on the crisis remains a significant factor shaping international discourse and diplomatic efforts towards achieving lasting peace and stability in the region.

MENAFN23052024000045015687ID1108248542