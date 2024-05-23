Traffic Fines To Be Paid Before Leaving Country From Sept

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The General Directorate of Traffic at the Ministry of Interior has announced new rules which require motorists to pay fine of traffic violations before leaving the country by land, air, and sea from September 1.

A 50% discount on the value of traffic violations for all mechanical vehicles from June 1 has been also announced. As per the new rules, buses with more than 25 passengers, taxis and limousines are prohibited from using the left lane on road networks with three or more lanes in each direction. Delivery motorcycle riders must use the right lane on all roads, with lane changes allowed at least 300 meters before intersections.

New procedures for vehicle exit permits to leave the country have been also introduced. The announcement was made in a press conference at the Directorate's headquarters in Madina Khalifa South.

The new rules are based on The Traffic Law issued by Decree-Law No. (19) of 2007 and Decision of the Minister of Interior No. (21) of 2024 regarding the rules and procedures for issuing permits for mechanical vehicles to exit the country.

Addressing the press conference Director of Public Relations Department at the Ministry of Interior Brigadier Abdullah Khalifa Al Muftah said that traffic law violators will not be allowed to leave the country through any state borders (land, air, and sea) without paying the fines and dues from September 1, 2024.

He said that the motorists can pay traffic violation fines through the Metrash2 application, Ministry of Interior website, traffic sections, or unified service centers.

Assistant Director of the Licensing Department at the General Directorate of Traffic Staff Colonel Ali Hassan Al Kaabi and Assistant Director of the Traffic Safety Department Major Eng Mohammed Misfer Al Hajri also attended the press conference.

Al Muftah said that a 50% discount on the value of traffic violations for all mechanical vehicles will be applied from June 1, 2024 until August 31, 2024. He said that the discount includes violations recorded within no more than three years.

The General Directorate of Traffic announced that the owners of mechanical vehicles should follow these rules and procedures effective from May 22, 2024.

A permit must be obtained from the General Directorate of Traffic for mechanical vehicles to exit the country, as per the prescribed form and the following conditions: The vehicle must not have any outstanding traffic violations. The final destination (point of arrival) for the mechanical vehicle must be specified.

The applicant for the permit must be the owner of the vehicle, or present proof of the owner's consent for the vehicle to exit the country.

The following vehicles are exempted from the requirement for a vehicle exit permit: Vehicles bound for the GCC countries (point of arrival) provided they have no traffic violations, and the driver is either the owner or has the owner's consent and goods transporting vehicles.

Regarding rules for the return of vehicles with Qatari plates: Considering the exception mentioned in the“First” above, owner of a vehicle outside the country must adhere to the following: Return the vehicles that are outside the country before applying these rules and procedures, within (90) days from the date of this announcement, unless the owner obtains a permit from the licensing authority for the vehicle to remain abroad for a specified period or periods.

Return the vehicle permitted to leave the country before the permit expires, with the possibility to renew the permit for a further period or periods.

In case of violating the aforementioned rules and procedures, legal actions will be taken, including the administrative impoundment of the vehicle for up to 90 days.

Effective from the date of this announcement, mechanical vehicles outside the country will not be allowed to renew their registration unless the vehicle undergoes a technical inspection inside the country.

If the registration is not renewed within the legal period (30 days from the expiration date), the vehicle owner must return the license plates to the General Directorate of Traffic.

Failure to return the plates will result in referring the violator to the Public Prosecution for its procedures, according to Article (95) of the mentioned Traffic Law, which stipulates imprisonment for not less than one week and not more than one year, and a fine of not less than (QR3,000) and not more than (QR10,000), or either of these penalties.