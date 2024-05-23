Delhi To Have Its Own T20 League, DDCA To Send Proposal To BCCI: Rohan Jaitley

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) is set to launch its own T20 league, as it has chalked out a comprehensive plan and will submit a formal request to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

DDCA chief Rohan Jaitley specified that only teams based in Delhi will participate in the proposed tournament.

"Yeah, we discussed (DDCA officials) of starting our own T20 league-- Delhi Premier League -- and now we will send our proposal to the BCCI for approval. Only Delhi teams will participate in it," Jaitley told IANS.

Several states, including Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and others, already have their own leagues approved by the country's cricket

governing body.

West Bengal are the latest addition to the list with its Bengal Pro T20 League, which is set to kickstart from June 11 at the iconic Eden Gardens.