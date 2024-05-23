Microsoft, G42 to invest USD1B in Kenyan data center to enhance cloud services

(MENAFN) Microsoft and the Emirati artificial intelligence company G42 have announced a significant collaboration to invest USD1 billion in the construction

of a state-of-the-art data center in Kenya. This investment

marks a crucial step in their strategic efforts to expand cloud computing services throughout East Africa. The planned data center, to be built by G42 in collaboration with various partners, will harness geothermal energy

to power its operations, showcasing a commitment to sustainable energy

solutions. This facility will provide access to Microsoft's Azure cloud services through a newly established cloud region dedicated to East Africa, significantly enhancing the digital infrastructure in the region.



G42, based in Abu Dhabi, has been actively seeking to broaden its technological reach and capabilities. In a notable move last month, G42 invested USD1.5 billion in collaboration with Microsoft to develop an advanced, open-source AI model capable of operating in both Swahili and English. This ambitious project aims to foster innovation in artificial intelligence while addressing the linguistic diversity within the region. The AI model is expected to support various applications, from local language processing to more advanced AI-driven solutions, thereby contributing to the technological empowerment of East African communities.



The collaboration between Microsoft and G42 is poised to bring about significant advancements in cloud infrastructure and AI Technology

across East Africa. By leveraging Microsoft's extensive experience in cloud services and G42's expertise in artificial intelligence, this partnership is set to drive digital transformation and economic growth in the region. The establishment of the data center in Kenya will not only provide robust and reliable cloud services but also create opportunities for local businesses and governments

to harness the power of advanced Technology

for development. Through this joint effort, Microsoft and G42 are demonstrating a shared vision of fostering technological innovation and sustainability, ultimately aiming to bridge the digital divide and support the region's burgeoning digital economy.

