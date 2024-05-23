Sex Scandal: K’Taka CM Writes To PM Seeking Cancellation Of Prajwal Revanna’S Diplomatic Passport

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, May 23 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written another letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking cancellation of the Diplomatic Passport of prime accused in the sex videos case, JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna.

CM Siddaramaiah has also sought PM Modi's help to secure the return to India of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's grandson Prajwal Revanna.

The letter dated May 22, seeking prompt and concerted actions to secure the return of the Hassan MP to India, was released by the CM's office on Thursday.

CM Siddaramaiah has stated in his letter to PM Modi that he is writing to him once again to draw attention to the grave series of offences that Prajwal Revanna, prime accused in the sex videos scandal, has been accused of committing.

These incidents have not only shocked the conscience of the people of the state of Karnataka but have also caused nationwide concern, he underlined.

“It is shameful that Mr. Prajwal Revanna, a Member of Parliament from Hassan constituency, who is also contesting for re-election in the present General Elections, and who is the grandson of a former Prime Minister, fled the country on the 27th of April, 2024 to Germany using his Diplomatic Passport bearing number D 1135500 shortly after news of his heinous actions emerged and just few hours before the first FlR was lodged against him,” CM Siddaramaiah stated.

“He has abused his diplomatic

privileges to flee the country and to escape criminal proceedings,” the CM noted.

“The Government of Karnataka has taken prompt actions to meet the ends of justice by setting up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for investigation of the matter. The SIT is investigating the alleged crimes of Mr. Prajwal Revanna against women and is making efforts to secure the presence of the accused in order to face the criminal charges.

“It is a matter of serious concern that the accused Mr. Prajwal Revanna has managed to remain in hiding to this day despite the issue of a Look Out Circular, a Blue Corner Notice and two notices by the Investigating Officer under Section 4lA CrPC,” the CM noted.

The FIR against Prajwal Revanna contains charges of rape, sexual assault, disrobing women and forcibly video-graphing sexual acts in order to threaten the victims, CM Siddaramaiah underlines in the letter.

“Needless to emphasise that such abuse of privileges and deliberate acts of non-cooperation with the legal

proceedings deserve serious action by the Central Government or its instrumentalities so as to secure the presence of the accused to face investigation and trial.

“It is disheartening that my previous letter raising similar concerns on the issue has not, to the best of my knowledge, been acted upon despite the gravity of the situation,” CM Siddaramaiah stated.

“Therefore, I urge you to kindly consider this matter with utmost seriousness and take prompt and necessary actions to cancel the diplomatic

passport of Mr. Prajwal Revanna, under Section l0(3)(h) of the Passport Act, 1967 or under any other relevant law and secure his return to the country in the interest of public,” the letter concludes.