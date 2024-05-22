(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) AROYA, the leading cannabis cultivation platform, has reached a significant milestone for“Office Hours Live,” its popular podcast series. According to the announcement,“Office Hours Live” recently released its 100th episode, with each episode focused on providing free, science-based and expert-approved guidance on cannabis cultivation. Hosted by cannabis cultivation experts Seth Baumgartner and Jason Van Leuven, the series has had millions of views and downloads worldwide, answered more than 900 cultivator questions and featured 13 guests from various sectors of the cannabis industry; the episodes also include live question-and-answer segments where participants can interact directly with the hosts.“We created 'Office Hours' to bridge the gap between novice enthusiasts and seasoned experts in cannabis cultivation,” said AROYA vice president of marketing Christian Hertel in the press release.“It's about democratizing knowledge, where questions find answers and curiosity meets expertise. Every session is a chance to learn, share and cultivate not just cannabis but a community of informed growers.”

AROYA is the leading cannabis cultivation platform. The company combines advanced sensor technology, software and data-driven insights to empower cultivators. With 30 years of experience in sensor development, AROYA aims to help the cannabis cultivation industry increase yield, scale operations and ensure consistent quality, enabling cultivators to make more purpose-driven decisions for their businesses. For more information about the company, visit

