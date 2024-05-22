SCS Consulting Complimentary Webinar: Climate Financial Risk: The Steps To Take Before Regulated Reporting Begins

(MENAFN- 3BL) Organizations are being requested to identify, evaluate, manage and disclose climate-related risks at increasing frequency, including within the new SEC Climate Rule. In this webinar , we will discuss how to get started with identification and evaluation of climate risk and the management steps that underpin new regulatory disclosures.
We will specifically discuss:
What are the types of climate risk that you need to consider to meet regulations How to start the climate risks identification and evaluation process for your company New regulatory requirements for disclosing material climate risk (SEC Rule, CA SB261, EU CSRD)
Join SCS Consulting's Managing Director, Bonnie Holman, Senior Technical Project Manager, Eric Olson and Project Manager James Jurcak on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET (UTC -8) for a 60-minute-deep dive into how to get started with climate financial risk management.
Register Here for the Webinar
Media Contact:
Tom Ehart
Sr. Director, Corporate Marketing
...
MENAFN22052024007202015466ID1108247526
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.