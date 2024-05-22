China Announce Its Intention To Continue Strengthening Cooperation With Iran

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

China intends to continue to develop strategic cooperation withIran. This was stated by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at ameeting with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Mehdi Safari on thesidelines of a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of theShanghai Cooperation Organization member countries in Astana, Azernews reports.

Regardless of how the situation changes, China will continue tostrengthen Sino-Iranian strategic cooperation, protect the commoninterests of both sides and continue to work for regional andglobal peace," Wang Yi said on the website of the Chinese ForeignMinistry.

The minister added that China firmly "supports its Iranianfriends" in connection with the death of the president, ForeignMinister and other senior officials of the Islamic Republic. WangYi expressed confidence that under the leadership of Iran'sspiritual leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, "the Iranian governmentand people will turn grief into strength, steadily promote theestablished strategy and support the stable development of thecountry."