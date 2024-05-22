Basketball: QBF Ready To Host Amir Cup Final As Al Sadd, Al Arabi Set For Thrilling Battle

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala |The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Basketball Federation (QBF) yesterday announced that the preparations have been finalised to stage a grand Amir Cup finale.

Al Sadd, seeking a hat-trick of titles in a row, take on in-form Al Arabi tomorrow as the 25th edition of the prestigious tournament awaits a gripping finale at the Al Gharafa Sports Club court.

Yesterday, during a press conference at the association's headquarters, QBF Secretary General Saadoun Al Kuwari predicted a thrilling final, with Al Arabi aiming to make it a historic treble, and Al Sadd aiming to secure their maiden title of the season.

Al Kuwari congratulated both teams on reaching the final and acknowledged both teams deserved their places in the title clash after displaying resilience and exceptional skills throughout the tournament.

He said that all arrangements are in place to host an entertaining final for the fans, while a host of prizes, including a car - courtesy of sponsors Al Attiya Motors and Trading Company, are on offer for lucky attendees following a draw.

Al Kuwari also highlighted that a grand prize will be awarded to the top player of the final, and said that the purpose of this award is to inspire the players to perform at their highest level. Speaking at the occasion, Al Arabi's head coach Hatem Mamlouk said his team is determined to create history by clinching a hat-trick of titles, having already clinched the Qatar Cup and League Crowns, adding that his star-studded side will not be ready to surrender against the strong Al Sadd outfit.

Al Arabi 's player Khaled Rushdi also agreed, adding that the team is eagerly anticipating to join the elite clubs who have won three titles in a single season.

Al Sadd's Egyptian coach Yasser Ahmed also highlighted his team's confidence despite the ups and downs they faced this season.

He acknowledged that his team faced challenges in securing League titles and the Qatar Cup due to changes in the technical staff, but noted he has trust in the abilities of his players.

He acknowledged the competitive spirit of Al Arabi but stressed that Al Sadd have the potential to upset their rivals.

One of his key players, Faisal Abu Issa also warned, saying Al Arabi will have to face a fierce contest in the final as their team aims to thwart Al Arabi's treble ambitions.

The press conference also saw the attendance of notable individuals, including QBF's Media Committee Chairman Dr. Khaled Al Qahtani, Al Arabi's head of basketball Abdul Rahman Bu Faisal Al Darwish, and Al Sadd's Head of Basketball Khaled Al Tamimi.

The final will tip off at 6:30 pm.