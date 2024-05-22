Speaker Johnson About Strikes On Russia With US Weapons: Ukraine Should Be Allowed To Prosecute War In Way They See Fit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson has expressed the position that Ukraine should decide for itself how to wage war, in particular, not to restrict the Armed Forces from attacking targets inside Russian territory with U.S.-provided weapons.

He said this in a conversation with journalists in Washington on Wednesday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Ukraine should be allowed“to prosecute the war in the way they see fit” the speaker said when asked whether he supports the call of his fellow lawmakers to allow Ukraine to use U.S.-provided weapons to strike targets inside Russian territory.

Johnson added that Ukrainians "need be able to fight back."

As Ukrinform reported, the day before, a bipartisan group of congressional representatives, members of the U.S. House of Representatives' Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, has called on Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to allow Ukraine to use U.S.-provided weapons to strike targets inside Russian territory, strengthen Ukraine's Air Force and bolster its air defenses.

Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images