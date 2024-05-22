Iraq Agrees To Extend Mou To Supply Crude Oil To Jordan-Energy Ministry

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 22 (Petra)-Jordan received Iraq's approval to extend the memorandum of understanding (MoU) to supply Iraqi crude oil to the Kingdom for a 3-month period under the same contractual conditions and price, Director of Oil and Natural Gas Directorate at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Eman Awad, said on Wednesday.In a statement, Awad said the Jordanian side has taken all the required measures, and coordination is currently underway with the Iraqi authorities to complete procedures for starting the process of supplying crude oil from Kirkuk to Jordanian oil refinery in Zarqa.Awad added that it is expected that the Iraqi crude oil supply will begin within the next few days.Awad also noted the Iraqi side was contacted to renew the memo to supply Iraqi oil to Jordan for a 1-year period from the date of completing delivery of the remaining quantities of the current MoU, which are expected to be supplied during the new extension period of the agreement.To date, total quantities of Iraqi oil, which are still not supplied to Jordan for the previous period, amounted to 330,643 barrels, the statement pointed out.