Applications Sought By Indian High Commission For Admission To Courses To Be Pursued In India

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Colombo, May 22: The High Commission of India, Colombo invites applications from eligible Sri Lankan students (excluding PIO/OCI Card holders & NRIs) for Undergraduate Courses in MBBS, BDS, BE, B.Tech, B.Pharm, B.Arch, Diploma level Technical courses and Diploma in Pharmacy course under the Self Financing Scheme for academic year 2024-25.

Candidates who wish to apply for MBBS/BDS courses need to have at least 50th percentile in NEET exam and 50% each in Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English in A/L.

BE/B and Diploma in engineering candidates require a minimum of 60% each in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics and 50% in English in A/L.

For B.Pharmacy and Diploma in Pharmacy, minimum of 60% each in Physics, Chemistry and Biology and 50% in English in A/L are required.

B aspirants have to mandatorily clear the aptitude test prescribed by the Council of Architecture, New Delhi.

Interested candidates could obtain the application forms from Education Wing of the High Commission of India, Colombo on any working day between 1400 and 1600 hrs on production of G.C.E. O/L, A/L certificates and birth certificate.

Last date of receipt of complete application forms with all supportive documents at the High Commission is June 18, 2024.

