Tapestry's Christiane Ocampo Named To The Empower Executives Role Model List

(MENAFN- 3BL) Tapestry congratulates Christiane Ocampo, Vice President of Global Procurement at Tapestry , who was named among the 2024 'Top 100 Executives ' by Empower. The global Empower Role Model Lists supported by YouTube showcase leaders who are breaking down barriers at work and smashing the ceiling for people of color within global business.

Chris earned a spot on the list for her many contributions at Tapestry including her active involvement in our Asian Heritage Alliance Employee Business Resource Group (EBRG) since its inception, from co-leading the leadership team, fostering cultural awareness to supporting its members' professional development. She was also key in launching Tapestry's Vendor Diversity Program, advocating for increased diversity and inclusion in sourcing practices. Lastly, Chris extends her commitment to empowerment beyond the workplace as a mentor for the Coach Foundation's Dream It Real program, supporting underrepresented students worldwide in their efforts to achieve their dreams.

Tapestry connected with Chris and she shared a little about her team and experience at Tapestry:

Q: Can you share your role, how long you've been at Tapestry and a few details about the team you oversee? I am Vice President of Global Procurement and joined the company in 2017 as the procurement lead for the IT category. Since then, I have increasingly expanded my scope to include Digital Omni/Innovation, Corporate Services, EU Procurement, Travel, Corporate Cards, Centralized Purchasing, and Vendor Diversity. My team and I provide category management and sourcing strategies that enable value-generating vendor partner relationships for Tapestry and our brands.

Q: What is your proudest moment/achievement at Tapestry? I enjoy the work I do that continues to make a significant impact on the organization. However, as a leader, I believe the most meaningful part is our people, so my proudest moments have been when my team members achieved their individual successes, such as a promotion or recognition.

Q: What words would you use to describe our culture?

Supportive, inclusive and innovative.

Q: As a leader, how do enable your team to thrive? By fostering a safe environment where each team member can show up authentically and work autonomously, while also empowering the team to speak freely and self-advocate.

Learn more about Tapestry and how we support our people to achieve their professional goals here .