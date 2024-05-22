(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai Health Authority and University of Birmingham Dubai sign MoU to enhance healthcare sector development efforts.







Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 22, 2024: The Dubai Health Authority ( DHA) and University of Birmingham Dubai recently signed a MoU to enhance healthcare sector development efforts.

The MoU was signed by HE Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority and Professor Yusra Mozoughi, Provost of University of Birmingham Dubai, in the presence of officials and experts.

The MoU marks a significant step in advancing human resources for health and strategic development initiatives. Fourteen employees graduated from the university's training program, aligning with global best practices in health systems and policy development.

The memorandum includes various areas of cooperation, focusing on developing health policies and strategies, implementing advanced mechanisms for monitoring, evaluation, and measuring the future impact of policies, as well as exchanging experiences and knowledge.

Additionally, the memorandum covers other important areas such as research and development, training and talent enhancement, improving investment levels in experiences and human competencies, and other healthcare and specialised fields.

The collaboration between Dubai Health Authority and University of Birmingham extends to organising specialised courses according to the highest standards and modern practices to meet the needs of the Authority's employees. This collaboration aims to foster a culture of continuous education within the Dubai Health Authority.

Al Ketbi emphasised Dubai Health Authority's clear policy of collaboration with all local and international health, scientific, and academic institutions, serving the strategic goals of Dubai's healthcare sector and enhancing opportunities for achieving the highest levels of health welfare.

He highlighted the Authority's commitment to building and strengthening partnerships, and creating continuous channels for exchanging experiences, knowledge transfer, and collaboration with strategic partners across various specialised fields. These include policy-making, planning, decision-making, research, development, innovation, human development, and advanced healthcare systems and services.

Fatima Abbas, CEO of Strategy & Corporate Development Sector at the DHA, stated that the partnership with University of Birmingham will have a significant positive impact on supporting the Authority's efforts, enhancing its role, and guiding its path towards sustainable health.

She acknowledged the university's distinct scientific and practical capabilities, extensive experience, particularly in human resource development and performance enhancement, emphasising its role in increasing the Authority's competitiveness regionally and globally.

We are delighted to partner with DHA to drive innovation and excellence in the health system,' said Professor Yusra Mouzughi, Provost at the University of Birmingham Dubai. 'This collaboration delivers on our mission ensuring that we serve the communities in which we operate.

We are excited to bring benefit to health workforce by connecting them to best practices and development through education, research enabling them to become active contributors to the advancement of the latest sector solutions appraising the impact of change in our health systems and policies towards the realisation of universal health coverage and the health-related Sustainable Development Goals.'