Kuwait Amir Congratulates Yemen On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 22 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Wednesday a cable to Yemen's President Rashad al-Alimi congratulating him on his country's national day. In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished the Yemeni President everlasting health, also wishing that security, peace and stability prevail throughout Yemen. (end) dss

