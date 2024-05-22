Moi Holds Workshop On Airport Security, Passenger Safety

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Ministry of Interior, represented by the Airport Security Department, organised a workshop titled“Enhancing Coordination in Facing Security Situations.”

Participants from various relevant entities took part in the workshop, which aimed to discuss appropriate preventive measures to strengthen security procedures. Assistant Director of the Airport Security Department, Major Zayed Rashid Al Nuaimi, said the workshop stems from the principle that“security is everyone's responsibility” and underscores the importance of enhancing joint coordination among related parties.

He highlighted that the workshop focused on discussing and analysing proactive measures to address security challenges, aiming to derive fruitful solutions and recommendations that would enhance the overall security system and ensure the safety of the airport and travellers.

Held at the Civil Aviation Authority building, the workshop was presented by Captain Mohammed Ibrahim Al Sadah, Project Office Officer at the Airport Security Department. It included a presentation of various security cases as lessons learned, followed by extensive discussions among participants on the key security challenges and ways to reach innovative solutions.