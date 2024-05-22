‘Conspiracy Inside Karnataka Congress For CM’S Chair’: Former CM Basavaraj Bommai

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a striking statement on Tuesday, Karnataka's former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai claimed that the Congress is experiencing significant internal turmoil with multiple contenders vying for the Chief Minister's position. His comments came amid increasing speculation about discord within the state unit of the Congress party following the recent Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the media, Bommai highlighted the visible signs of strain within the state leadership, saying, "Chief Minister Siddaramaiah himself hinted at difficulties in rallying voter support, stating that without a substantial voter turnout, securing power would be challenging. Simultaneously, DK Shivakumar seems dissatisfied for not being elected as Chief Minister. It's clear from these developments that not all is well within the government."

Bommai further noted that the Congress party is on the brink of undergoing significant changes at both the state and national levels. "The internal conflicts have only been on pause due to the elections. We are likely to see major shifts within the All India Congress Committee, which will undoubtedly impact the state dynamics as well," he explained.

The former CM also touched upon the challenges in governance faced by the current administration, particularly criticizing their handling of the ongoing drought crisis. "The state government has failed to allocate necessary funds for drought management. Despite severe conditions, not a single penny has been spent, which clearly shows an anti-farmer stance," Bommai asserted.

Turning his focus to the education sector, Bommai accused the state government of neglect and mismanagement. "In the past year, there has been a complete deterioration in the education sector. School construction projects have been halted midway, and there's considerable confusion regarding the appointment of teachers," he stated, expressing dissatisfaction with the budget allocation for education.

Furthermore, Bommai criticised the current government's approach to the National Education Policy (NEP), which was introduced during his tenure. "We initiated the NEP, but the Congress government has only contributed to further chaos within the educational system by not implementing it effectively," he remarked.