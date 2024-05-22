‘No Penalty Until June 12 For Delay In HSRP Number Plates Installation’: Karnataka Govt Assures HC

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The state government has given assurance to the High Court that motorists who have not yet installed High-Security Registration Number Plates (HSRP) will not face any penalties until June 12. This assurance was provided during a hearing before Justice MJS Kamal, responding to a petition filed by BND Energy Limited, the company responsible for manufacturing HSRPs. The company sought an extension of the deadline for HSRP implementation until May 31.

State Additional Advocate General, Reuben Jacob, representing the government during the hearing, informed the court that a scheduled hearing on June 11 would address the original case. Consequently, he requested that no orders be passed regarding the interim application until then.

In response, the bench inquired whether the deadline for HSRP implementation could be extended until June 11. The Additional Advocate General assured the court that no coercive action would be taken against motorists without HSRPs until June 12. The bench duly noted this statement and adjourned the hearing.

The state government issued a notification on August 17, 2023, mandating vehicles registered in the state before April 1, 2019, to be fitted with HSRPs through authorised dealers of the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM). However, BND Energy Limited was excluded from the notification, extending only to influential organizations permitted to adopt HSRPs. This led to objections from disenfranchised organizations and the High-Security Registration Plate Manufacturers Association of India, who filed a petition in the High Court seeking a stay on the notification.

Despite this, the High Court granted permission for the implementation of HSRPs and adjourned the hearing. Meanwhile, the government set a deadline of May 31 for HSRP implementation, prompting BND Energy Limited to file an interim application seeking an extension.