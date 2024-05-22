Kuwait Oil Price Drops To USD 85.36 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 22 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by 97 cents to USD 85.36 per barrel on Tuesday vis a vis USD 86.33 pb on Monday, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Wednesday.

At the global level, the price of the Brent crude went down by 83 cents to USD 82.88 per barrel and the West Texas Intermediate crude went down by 54 cents to USD 79.26 pb. (end)

km













MENAFN22052024000071011013ID1108242955