Minister Of Justice Launches Project In Support Of Rule Of Law

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Minister of Justice Ahmad Ziadat on Tuesday launched a project to support the rule of law in Jordan for 2023-2026.



The project is funded by the European Union with a budget of 39 million euros and is implemented by the German Agency for International Cooperation and the International Organisation for Migration, in partnership with the Ministry of Justice, the Judicial Council, the Judicial Institute, and the Public Security Directorate.



Ziadat said that the project aims to enhance and develop the criminal justice system's performance and sustain the results achieved in previous support programs.

Ziadat said that since the first agreement with the EU in 2014, the ministry has worked towards achieving the grant's indicators through a clear action plan and institutional cooperation.



This collaboration has resulted in numerous tangible achievements and specific goals being met for the previous projects covering 2014-2018 and 2018-2021.

He added that several projects have been implemented, such as remote trials, the establishment of model court buildings like the Ma'an Justice Palace and the development of free legal services within the ministry.



The ministry's services have been automated, Ziadat added.

The EU ambassador said that the EU has been supporting rule of law institutions in Jordan for over a decade through successive budget support programs, achieving many tangible results such as training justice sector and security personnel, and supporting infrastructure development in some courts and correctional facilities.



