Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT

KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah patronized and attended Amir Cup Final match held Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium.

GENEVA -- Kuwait heaped praise on the contributions of its women as an ad hoc UN committee gathered to discuss the progress of global efforts to eliminate all forms of discrimination against women.

VIENNA -- Kuwait's Permanent Representative to UN Office at Vienna (UNOV) Talal Al-Fassam underscored the importance of ensuring nuclear security, which is direct relation with the denuclearization effort.

KUWAIT -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) signed a cooperation agreement with the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) to enhance relief collaboration and support humanitarian efforts.

MOSCOW -- The Kuwait-based International Islamic Charity Organization (IICO) inaugurated a number of humanitarian projects in Tajikistan, with the aim of keeping development steady in countries mired in poverty, funded by a national minority affairs body.



