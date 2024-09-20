Somalia Condemns Unlawful Arms Shipment From Ethiopia To Puntland State

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Somali has strongly condemned the unauthorized shipment of arms and ammunition from Ethiopia to the Puntland region of Somalia. The of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation described the action as a“grave infringement” on Somalia's and a serious threat to national and regional security.





“Documented evidence confirms the arrival of two lorries transporting weapons from Ethiopia to the Puntland region of Somalia, executed without any engagement or clearance,” the ministry said in a Friday statement.“This action signals a clear breach of Somalia's territorial sovereignty.”





The Somali government expressed deep concern over Ethiopia's adherence to international law and its dedication to regional stability, noting that the incident is not an isolated occurrence.





“This latest incident mirrors previous unauthorized arms shipments from Ethiopia, with reports of weapons being transported similarly to the Galmudug region and another cache flown into Baidoa via aircraft,” the statement said.“Such recurrent activities indicate an ongoing disregard for Somalia's sovereignty.”





Somalia demanded an immediate cessation of these transgressions by Ethiopia and called upon regional and international partners to denounce the violation and reinforce efforts to uphold peace and stability in the region.





“The Federal Republic of Somalia reaffirms its commitment to resolving issues through diplomatic dialogue and cooperative frameworks,” the statement concluded.