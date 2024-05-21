Abu Dhabi's to ban Styrofoam products

(MENAFN) In a proactive step towards reducing single-use plastics, Abu Dhabi's Environment Agency announced the implementation of a ban on various Styrofoam products in the emirate, effective June 1, 2024. This policy, part of the broader initiative launched in 2020, targets the reduction of expanded polystyrene, commonly known as Styrofoam, which is categorized as a multi-use plastic.



The banned products encompass a range of items such as cups, lids, and plates made from expanded polystyrene, particularly those utilized in fast food packaging or ready-to-eat meals. The rationale behind the prohibition is to address the environmental hazards posed by single-use plastics, which often decompose into microplastic particles, posing risks to human health and biodiversity.



Exceptions to the ban include expanded polystyrene products designed for prolonged use, such as large storage containers for food items like meat, fish, fruits, and vegetables. Additionally, products designated for medical purposes are exempted from the prohibition, highlighting a balanced approach aimed at accommodating essential needs while safeguarding the environment.



Her Excellency Dr. Sheikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi, emphasized the agency's commitment to fostering sustainability while considering consumer needs. She highlighted the importance of providing viable and sustainable alternatives to banned products, facilitating a smooth transition for both government agencies and the private sector. This strategic approach reflects Abu Dhabi's dedication to striking a harmonious balance between consumer preferences and environmental preservation, ensuring a greener and healthier future for the emirate.

