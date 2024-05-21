EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Perl municipal council approves the amendment to the development plan for the second Pyrum-owned plant in Perl

21.05.2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Perl municipal council approves the amendment to the development plan for the second Pyrum-owned plant in Perl

The development plan only provides for the construction of a tyre thermolysis plant by Pyrum GreenFactory II GmbH

Final application documents for the early start of construction are currently being prepared Groundbreaking planned for the second half of 2024 Dillingen / Saar, 21 May 2024 - The municipal council of Perl voted last week on the amendment to the development plan for the site of the new plant of Pyrum Innovations AG ('Pyrum', the 'Company', ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8) and approved by a majority the amendment to the statutes and thus the new development plan. Accordingly, the construction of a tyre thermolysis plant by Pyrum GreenFactory II GmbH on the property was exclusively approved. Furthermore, the implementation agreement between the municipality of Perl and Pyrum Innovations AG was signed, which, among other things, stipulates the forest compensation areas for the building site. All comments from authorities, public bodies and the local population were also discussed and taken into account. Pascal Klein, CEO of Pyrum Innovations AG:“We are very pleased with the support of the Perl municipal council in the process of building our second Pyrum-owned plant in Perl-Besch. I would especially like to thank the mayor, Mr Uhlenbruch, and his team for their excellent cooperation and commitment. With the approval of the amendment to the statutes of the development plan, nothing stands in the way of further planning work and the planned groundbreaking in the second half of 2024.“ The final application documents for the early start of construction are currently being prepared and are expected to be finalised and submitted by the beginning of July 2024 . Once the application documents have been approved, the groundbreaking will take place at the new site in Perl-Besch .

About Pyrum Innovations AG Pyrum Innovations AG is active in the attractive recycling market for end-of-life tyres and various plastics with its patented thermolysis technology. Pyrum's thermolysis process is largely energy self-sufficient and, according to the Fraunhofer Institute, saves significantly more CO2 emissions than today's standard recycling processes for end-of-life tyres - especially compared to incineration in cement plants - and produces new raw materials such as thermolysis oil, gas and recovered carbon black from the waste used as input materials. In this way, Pyrum closes the recyclable material loop and pursues a completely sustainable business model. As a pioneer, Pyrum Innovations AG was the first company in the end-of-life tyre recycling sector to receive REACH registration from the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) for the thermolysis oil it produces. This means that the oil is recognised as an official raw material that can be used in production processes. In addition, Pyrum has received ISCC PLUS certification for the thermolysis oil and the recovered carbon black. Both products are thus considered sustainable and renewable raw materials. In addition, Pyrum has received ISO 14001 certification for its environmental management system and ISO 9001 certification for its quality management system. These achievements have also been recognised by international experts in the tyre industry. For example, Pyrum won the Best Tyre Recycling Innovation category at the inaugural Recircle Awards and has been a finalist in the Grand Prix of German SMEs (Großer Preis des Mittelstandes) three times in a row.

