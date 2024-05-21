Is Katrina Kaif Pregnant? Here's what we know

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A viral video of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif strolling in London has sparked pregnancy rumors, drawing mixed reactions online. Some fans expressed privacy concerns, while others speculated based on Katrina's recent absence from public events

The clip shows Vicky walking protectively beside Katrina, with a caption mentioning their bookstore visit the previous day

The video led to mixed reactions, with some commenters expressing concern over the invasion of privacy

Speculation about Katrina's pregnancy intensified, with commenters noting her recent absence from public events and social media

Observers pointed out that she didn't post a couple photo on Vicky's birthday, fueling rumors further

Vicky celebrated his 36th birthday in London on May 16, and Katrina shared photos of the celebration on Instagram

The pictures showed Vicky by a window and enjoying a birthday cake, with Katrina's caption featuring heart and cake emojis