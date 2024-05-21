6.0-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Japan, No Tsunami Alert

(MENAFN- IANS) Tokyo, May 21 (IANS) A 6.0 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday struck near the Ogasawara Islands in the Pacific Ocean, south of Tokyo, with no tsunami warnings issued, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.

The temblor occurred at around 9:39 a.m. local time at a depth of around 50 km, measuring 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Hahajima Island, said the weather agency.

There was no threat of a tsunami, it added, Xinhua news agency reported.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or major damage.