Unilever International's The Good Cart Marks Two-Year Milestone In Boosting Charitable Shopping In Singapore

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) Two years since launch and successful collaboration with The Food Bank, The Good Cart enters a new partnership with the Goh Chok Tong Enable Fund SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 May 2024 – Marking its second anniversary, The Good Cart , a Unilever International-led initiative, today announced its partnership with the Goh Chok Tong Enable Fund (GCTEF), advancing The Good Cart's mission of fostering stronger social responsibility among businesses in Singapore. The new partnership expands the range of beneficiaries of the initiative, empowering consumers to choose directly how they want to make a positive impact on society. This builds on the momentum of a rewarding collaboration with The Food Bank, which has enabled employees of corporate partners to donate one meal for every S$50 spent.



Launched by Unilever International – Unilever's global business unit and whitespace partner - The Good Cart initiative empowers corporate partners and their employees to do good by contributing to social causes while shopping over 400 Unilever brand household and personal care items at discounted prices. Since its launch, The Good Cart has successfully established over 50 corporate partnerships with the likes of Visa, HSBC, Deutsche Bank, Google, Prudential and more.



The collaboration with the Food Bank Singapore has successfully facilitated the donation of over 4,000 meals and S$50,000 in personal care items for low income and underprivileged individuals and families. The new partnership with GCTEF extends the opportunity for The Good Cart's corporate partners and their employees to play a part in supporting persons with disabilities. For every S$50 spent, shoppers can now choose to have Unilever donate S$2 to GCTEF, continuing The Good Cart's journey of social impact.



"Empowering our customers to 'Buy good, Do good', we are delighted to embark on this partnership with the Goh Chok Tong Enable Fund to further our goal of bringing about positive change through the sale of Unilever's products," said Nitin Agarwal, Chief Marketing Officer, Unilever International. "This partnership builds on the positive impact of our previous collaboration with The Food Bank and is an extension of our efforts in leveraging the power of collective action for social good."



GCTEF provides persons with disabilities the opportunities to actively contribute to society and lead socially integrated lives through 3As: providing financial A id, supporting A spirations and presenting A wards to recognise the achievements and potential of persons with disabilities. GCTEF is administered by SG Enable, the focal agency for disability and inclusion in Singapore.



Ms Chia Ai Ling, Director, Communications & Partnerships, SG Enable, said, "We are grateful for Unilever's support for persons with disabilities with The Good Cart Initiative. This is an example where corporate social responsibility integrates charitable giving with employee benefits. We hope more corporates can support the Good Cart Initiative and choose the Goh Chok Tong Enable Fund as the beneficiary."



"Our collaboration with The Good Cart has been invaluable in supporting our mission to alleviate hunger in Singapore. The donations we received from The Good Cart have provided thousands of meals to those in need, making a tangible difference in the lives of individuals and families facing food insecurity. We are truly grateful for their continued support," said Nichol Ng, Co-Founder, The Food Bank Singapore.



Corporates in Singapore can register their interest in joining The Good Cart here . There's no joining or participation fee and employees will have access to discounts of up to 35% off products available on The Good Cart. The platform's catalogue is not restricted only to brands available in Singapore. Employees have access to several international brands and products that typically can't be found in Singapore, in addition to gift sets, customisable merchandise and next-day delivery.





MENAFN20052024003551001712ID1108237352